Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 1,027,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,685. The company has a market cap of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

