Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).

TPK opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.53) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158.41 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,941.09 ($25.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,659.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,802.99.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

