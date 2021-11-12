Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,881.23 ($24.58).
TPK opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.53) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158.41 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,941.09 ($25.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,659.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,802.99.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
