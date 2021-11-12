TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $17.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 71.39% from the company’s previous close.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

TA stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $866.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

