TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.87 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

