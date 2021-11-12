TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.