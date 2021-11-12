Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,380% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

