TPI Composites, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.06) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.88 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

