Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $34,165.10 and approximately $17.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,187,167.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79313032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.03 or 0.07226266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.26 or 0.99420653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.