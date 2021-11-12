Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$113.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$84.61 and a 1 year high of C$113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

