TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -343.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TORM stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

