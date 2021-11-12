Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Cormark

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.96.

TPZ stock opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.20. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.42 and a 12-month high of C$19.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

