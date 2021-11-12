Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Down 5.5%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

