Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
TDW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 24,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68.
Tidewater Company Profile
