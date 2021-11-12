Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

TDW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 24,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.