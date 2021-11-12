Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $465.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.54 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

