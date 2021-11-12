Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 201,265 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medallia were worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

