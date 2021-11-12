Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $56.45 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,879 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $56,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of ESI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

