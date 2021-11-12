Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 128,358 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.49% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $40,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

SHO stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

