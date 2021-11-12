Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 123,742 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.81% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $56,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.