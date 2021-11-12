ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $21.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,899,191.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

