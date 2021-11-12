TheStreet Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EGRX stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

