Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,306,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $631.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

