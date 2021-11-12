The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

