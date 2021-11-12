The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 446,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

