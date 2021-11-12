The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.30

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 388268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

