The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.62

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 7185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

