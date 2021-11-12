The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 119,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 576,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 166,560 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.