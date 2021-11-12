The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.