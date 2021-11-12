The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.82.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $367.63 on Monday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.