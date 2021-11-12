The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $367.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.82.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.