The Hershey (HSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Hershey (NYSE: HSY):

11/1/2021 – The Hershey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – The Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.

10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $187.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – The Hershey is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.07.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,046. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

