The Hershey (HSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Hershey (NYSE: HSY):
- 11/1/2021 – The Hershey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.
- 10/29/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $187.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – The Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – The Hershey is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
The Hershey stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.07.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,046. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
