The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $182.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.03. 2,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,871 shares of company stock worth $3,864,046 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.