The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 273,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

