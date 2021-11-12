The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $164.60 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

