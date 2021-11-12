The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $164.60 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

