The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

DTE stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.70 ($19.65). 6,594,176 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

