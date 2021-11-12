The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

NYSE:GPS opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Gap by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in The Gap by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Gap by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

