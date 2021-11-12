The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00239900 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

