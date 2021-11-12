The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Head to Head Contrast

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chiba Bank 22.04% 5.12% 0.30% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.36 $466.63 million $3.28 9.71 Victrex $339.29 million 7.92 $69.15 million N/A N/A

The Chiba Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Chiba Bank and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45

Victrex has a consensus price target of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Victrex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than The Chiba Bank.

About The Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

