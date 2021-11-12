The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.39

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 77298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 91.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

