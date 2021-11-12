The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $478.83

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $478.83 and last traded at $481.49, with a volume of 1584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

