The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $468.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.91.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

