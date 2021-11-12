The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $21.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.92 billion and the lowest is $17.19 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $68.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.68 billion to $76.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.17 billion to $92.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,531. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

