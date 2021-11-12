The Alkaline Water’s (WTER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.96. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 323.46% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. As a group, analysts predict that The Alkaline Water will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.