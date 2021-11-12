Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Lowered by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of TDC opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

