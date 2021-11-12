Tenneco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 call options.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 18.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 27.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 112,736 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $485,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.