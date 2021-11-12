Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.17. 27,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $701,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

