Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,611. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

