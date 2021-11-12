Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,353,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $92,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.65 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

