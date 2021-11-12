Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TLTZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

