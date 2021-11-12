TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. TELA Bio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TELA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $278,465 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELA Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

