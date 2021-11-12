Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

